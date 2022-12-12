AFRICOM COMMANDER VISITS MARINE CORPS UNIVERSITY

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. -- U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, visited students and faculty at the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Va., Dec. 12, 2022.



"Today, I met with some of America's finest warfighters, the faculty who instruct them, and also interacted with six of our African partners who are enrolled in the International Military Education and Training program," said Langley. "Marine Corps Training and Education Command instills more than just a culture of learning, it instills an appreciation for the importance of our partners and allies across the globe.”



Training and Education Command routinely welcomes international partners and allies to train and learn alongside U.S. Marines. IMET participants provide TECOM courses and schools unique and valuable perspectives.



“As a graduate of TECOM courses myself, I can attest to their value in our Professional Military Education,” Langley added. “And I was encouraged to see how closely our IMET partners work with their U.S. counterparts to build strong relationships that highlight our collective efforts to promote regional security and stability in Africa."



This year, Langley visited African partners attending MCU schools as well as students concurrently conducting training at The Basic School. MCU alone welcomes approximately 140-150 international students across the resident programs and courses each academic year.



“Marine Corps University has a long heritage of Joint and Multinational integration providing advanced education to future leaders,” explained Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan, President, MCU. “This is possible due to our distinguished professionals on the faculty and staff diligently working to provide a world-class education. They seek to understand not only where we have been, but to incorporate where we are going in close concert with our partners and allies.”



U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war. AFRICOM with partners, counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces, and responds to crises in order to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.14.2022 15:15 Story ID: 435194 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFRICOM COMMANDER VISITS MARINE CORPS UNIVERSITY, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.