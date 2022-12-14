Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe

    4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller | Staff Sgt. Tyler West (right), 4th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control...... read more read more

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Throughout the skies are unseen frequencies that allow the 4th Operations Support Squadron Radar Approach Control Airmen to communicate with F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2022.

    Each RAPCON unit has a different airspace and operation instructions, which ensures aviators and aircraft stay safe while in the air.

    “If we didn't have radar, we wouldn't be able to provide efficient air traffic,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler West, 4th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor. “Operations would be dangerous for pilots without the proper communication and radar coverage.”

    The 4th OSS RAPCON has a primary radar that goes out 60 nautical miles, and a secondary radar that reaches out 120 nautical miles that provides long-distance communication.

    “We can utilize different frequencies to communicate to any number of aircraft,” said Senior Airman Daniel Hardy, 4th OSS air traffic control specialist. “These frequencies allow us to ensure that when an aircraft leaves or enters our sector, we can safely assume or relieve responsibility for that aircraft.”

    RAPCON Airmen could be monitoring or communicating with over 30 aircraft at a time where they provide critical flight information to aircraft flying in and around the base, while also issuing traffic advisories, safety alerts, departure and arrival clearances.

    “We communicate with pilots throughout the transition from departure to land,” said West. “We are giving them altitude assignments, ensuring no overflight traffic so that pilots progress through their flight plan safely with no conflicts.”

    RAPCON Airmen train to provide effective communication and reliable information to pilots in an effort to keep them safe.

    “Training is a never-ending cycle,” said West. “It's important to continue to improve yourself, you need to be prepared for every single day because lives are at stake.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 14:51
    Story ID: 435191
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe
    4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe
    4th OSS RAPCON uses frequencies, keeps aviators safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air traffic control

    AF

    aviation

    RAPCON

    TAGS

    Air traffic control
    Radar
    AF
    aviation
    RAPCON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT