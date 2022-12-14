eFP Battle Group Poland Stronger Together

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster | U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), position an American M1A1 Abrams Tank and M3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, alongside a The Prince of Wales Troop, The Royal Lancers' Mobility Weapon-Mounted Installation Kit as a static display during the Bull Run training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 25, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster) see less | View Image Page

BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland – Established in 2017, NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group Poland is a multinational combined force alliance. Currently led by the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), under the host nation’s Polish 15th and 20th Mechanized Brigade including the U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, the Romanian Sky Guardians, and the Croatian Archer Battery.



The allied nations of Croatia, Poland, Romania, U.K. and the U.S. continually conduct combined arms training and exercises to ensure maximum cohesion and unity between allied forces in the event there is a threat to the security of the Eastern flank.



Large-scale combined arms training exercises such as the recent “Bull Run ‘22”, provides the necessary framework to ensure interoperability between the allied nations.



“Bull Run 22 is a multinational exercise that provided Battle Group Poland with a terrific opportunity to partner with our Polish allies to demonstrate our collective combat-credibility, cohesion, and interoperability,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean M. Castilla, commander of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the commander of 3-8 CAV, 3-1 ABCT. “Training events such as Bull Run enhances the warfighting proficiency amongst the allies, improves overall coordination, and reinforces our commitment to the defense of NATO's Eastern flank.”



On a continuous rotation, the eFP Battle Group Poland executes training exercises to enhance their ability to operate as a multinational, combat-ready force, to deter and defend against any aggressor to the region.



“It’s been absolutely fantastic to work alongside the Americans and our Polish allies in conducting exercise Bull Run,” said U.K. Maj. Freddie Taylor-Dickson, commander of The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop. “We look forward to more opportunities like this, to train together and continue to build our cohesion as a battle group and enhance our interoperability.”



Combined training and exercises strengthens partnerships forged amongst the allied nations to continue to promote the strong alliances that are the spirit to NATO’s eFP mission.



“This is a global event, the making of history, and I get to be on the cusp of history, and be a part of that,” said U.S. Army Spc. Sean MacIntyre, an M1 armor crewman, M1A1 tank driver assigned to Alpha Company, 3-1 ABCT. “It’s a big honor and something I’m very thankful to be a part of.”



Training in procedure, doctrine, tactics, battle drills, and large scale exercises prepare allied nations to operate as one synchronous military.



“In my experience working alongside the U.S. Army has been eventful and surprising,” said U.K. Trooper Connor Brown of the Scottish & North Irish Yeomanry, from the The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop. “The Americans are obviously very good at what they do, and with training alongside the other nations within the battle group, and in large operations, it’s interesting to see what we can add to their mission objectives.”



Cohesive training and combined exercises within the NATO eFP Battle Group Poland demonstrates the ability to engage and defend against adversaries.



“The American Army, they’re not too different from us, and it’s interesting to see that our armies work in similar ways.” said Brown. “I’ve made a lot of American friends among the American Soldiers on this operation, and working alongside them shows the interoperability has been successful and surprisingly easy to accomplish.”



Maximum cohesion and interoperability of a multinational combined arms fighting force is achieved through intent, partnership and camaraderie .



“The integration and interoperability of our combined forces during these large-scale exercises shows the capabilities of this NATO alliance and shows the U.S. commitment to that alliance,” said U.S. Army Capt. Stephen Noorlag, commander of Chaos Company, 3-8 CAV. “We may be called upon to defend our allies at any time in this Eastern Theater, and we are here to integrate into a cohesive fighting force to defend against any adversary that may threaten any member of the NATO alliance.”



The allied nations that form the NATO eFP Battle Group Poland train and achieve cohesive interoperability and enhance lethality should we need to respond to any potential threat from any adversaries.



“The Romanians, the British, the Croatians, the Polish, and the United States have sent their best units, their premier fighting forces to this Battle Group,” said Castilla. “As we train together, it enhances are readiness and demonstrates to our allies that we are prepared, we are united as one team, and we are determined to respond to the call, should this Battlegroup have to respond to defend our allies and our alliances, as one team, because we are truly stronger together.”