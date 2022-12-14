3d CR Troopers test new protection garments

FORT HOOD, Texas—3d Cavalry Regiment Troopers took part in testing new Chemical, Biological, Radiation, and Nuclear protection garments here Dec. 5-8.



The two-piece undergarment (2PUG) part of the Chemical, Biological Duty Uniform (CBDU), is still in the testing phase but is projected to replace the Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST) and fielded in the next few years.



Features of the new 2PUG improve on the fitting, comfort, weight, temperature regulation, and CBRN protection – much needed upgrades from the JSLIST Troopers are currently fielded, according to Tiffany Swidrak, a test support analyst for the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense – General Purpose team.



“We’re doing simple simulations by having the [Trooper] wear the garments and move around in them while we take measurements,” said Dr. Todd Garlie, a research anthropologist from U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. “It's critical that we get Soldiers’ feedback on how the garments fit. If you don’t have good fitting equipment, you can’t perform your mission.”



The new 2PUG is both lighter and cooler than the current JSLIST, mainly due to how it is worn. It is integrated into the duty uniform, rather than being a separate set of overgarments.



“It feels like you’re wearing a thicker set of pajamas,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Keel, a cavalry scout leader assigned to 4th Squadron, 3d CR. “I think it’s a big improvement to the JSLIST.”



The 2PUG has been in the testing phase for several months and will soon be fielded across most branches of the military.



“Our goal at (USACCDC) is that we optimize the equipment,” said Garlie “The mission is simple. Protect the Soldier, bring them home safely.”

