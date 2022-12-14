Space Training and Readiness Command recently released its latest keystone-level Space Doctrine Publication – Space Doctrine Publication (SDP) 4-0, Sustainment – which articulates extant best practices and lessons learned for sustainment of space forces.



SDP 4-0 presents the United States Space Force’s current body of knowledge pertaining to the sustainment of space forces and capabilities, providing the Guardian’s perspective on the best way to approach sustainment of operations in the space domain throughout the competition continuum.



It also identifies considerations for interaction with governmental and nongovernmental agencies, multinational forces, and other interorganizational partners.



“Strength and security in space provides national leaders with independent options and enables freedom of action in both space and other warfighting domains while contributing to international security and stability,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, STAROCM commander.



“Effective sustainment of weapon systems, critical infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and force protection measures is critical for enabling military space forces to conduct consistent and enduring space operations that fulfill the cornerstone responsibilities of the Space Force: preserve freedom of action, enable joint lethality and effectiveness, and provide independent options,” Bratton added.



In addition to the publication of SDP 4-0, a number of other doctrine documents are currently in various stages of production and coordination. Published Space Force doctrine can be found at the Delta 10 website: https://www.starcom.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/How-We-Do-It/Space-Delta-10-Doctrine-Wargaming/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.14.2022 12:19 Story ID: 435170 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STARCOM Publishes Foundational Doctrine on Sustainment, by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.