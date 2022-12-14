USAMMC-E recognized for safety culture, earns annual streamer award

Courtesy Photo | Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Deon Maxwell, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, speaks to the workforce during a safety stand down event Nov. 18 at Kaiserslautern Army Depot, Germany. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment received the Army’s Safety Excellence Streamer award Nov. 18 in recognition of its strong safety practices.



Presented by USAMMC-E Commander Col. Deon Maxwell, the streamer is a green ribbon with two white stripes and a white embroidered inscription that reads “SAFETY EXCELLENCE,” which is to be displayed with the unit colors.



The award signifies at least 12 consecutive months without a Soldier/unit at-fault Class A or B incident, which are severe accidents to personnel or property. It also requires 100% participation in required risk management courses among its personnel within the last 24 months.



“Overall, this award recognizes the collective efforts of USAMMC-E personnel to accomplish the mission with effective safety and risk management in mind,” said Capt. Kyle Simonson, USAMMC-E HHD commander. “The streamer is a symbol which all personnel can be proud of. It could not be achieved without everyone’s individual efforts to keep themselves and each other safe.”



The streamer presentation happened during a USAMMC-E safety stand down event, which included winter weather training to ensure all employees stay aware of the hazards related to the cold season ahead. Discussion centered around safety instructions related to each employee’s specific work area.



“This discussion allows for a conversation with the employees so if any of them see hazards that are not addressed, they can be mentioned to improve instruction for future addressing of safety concerns,” said Jenny Grasser, safety and occupational health specialist at USAMMC-E.



On the safety streamer award, Grasser said it takes a strong, dedicated team to earn such an honor.



“The Soldiers at USAMMC-E take safety very seriously and work every day to ensure safety is a priority in their lives, both on and off duty,” she said. “The Soldiers work with Department of the Army Civilians and local nationals daily in their work in various areas of USAMMC-E. This accomplishment is reflective of their dedication to the safety program. Everyone can be proud of this accomplishment.”



The safety streamer is eligible to be earned on an annual basis.



Simonson said he encourages the workforce to continue to put health and safety first as it delivers medical logistics support to the European theater and beyond.



“It is only through our people -- our most valuable asset -- that we can achieve so much for so many here in Europe and across the globe,” Simonson said.



USAMMC-E is the second Army Medical Logistics Command direct reporting unit to achieve the safety banner this year. The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea earned the same honor in October.



“This is a great accomplishment for not only USAMMC-E but for the entire AMLC,” said Ralph Davis, AMLC safety manager. “It’s just another example of how the command has created a safety culture that leads to medical readiness across the entire Army. I could not be prouder that another AMLC DRU has received this award.”