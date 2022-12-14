Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAW-120 holds Change of Command

    VAW-120 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA. – The “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120, stationed aboard Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia, held a change of command ceremony, Dec 7, to mark the transition of command leadership.

    During the change of command event, CDR David L. Wiltshire, of Midlothian, Virginia, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VAW-120 commanding officer from Martin N. Fentress Jr., of Norfolk, Virginia.

    During his time at VAW-120, the “Greyhawks” flew over 7,329 flight hours over 2,556 sorties qualifying 55 replacement Naval Aviators, 68 Air Battle Managers, and 15 Naval Aircrewmen. They successfully completed the transition of 2 fleet squadrons to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the expansion of Aerial Refueling to the E-2 community.

    “This has been a busy year for the Greyhawks,” said Fentress. “We’ve delivered time and again the best trained men and women to operate and maintain two of the most highly demanded airframes across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Those men and women have arrived at locations, around the world, supporting Joint, NATO, and coalition missions. The Navy could not have chosen a better replacement as CO.”

    Wiltshire expressed his gratitude to Fentress.

    “You’re going to do great things at CVW-7, and I look forward to leading this awesome team that you’ve shaped over the past year,” said Wiltshire.

    Additionally, Wiltshire also spoke about his goals as VAW-120’s new commanding officer.

    “With the challenges facing our military today, and the near peer threat ever looming, I assure you that I do not take my responsibility to train the next generation of ABMs, Pilots, Aircrew, and maintainers lightly,” said Wiltshire “My goal as your Commanding Officer is to continue the Greyhawk legacy of leading the community with a culture of professionalism, character, and teamwork. I’m happy to be here, and it is my great honor to be your Commanding Officer.”

    The mission of VAW-120 is to fly and train Naval Aviators, Naval Flight Officers, and Naval Aircrewmen to safely and effectively operate E-2 and C-2 aircraft, preparing them to join the fleet.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 10:08
    Story ID: 435156
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
