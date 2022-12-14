WR-ALC: Providing quality C-17 Globemaster aircraft maintenance to the warfighter

Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Ivey Phillips, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Ivey Phillips, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic, fills a grease fitting on a C-17 aircraft actuator during the build up gate at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2022. The Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance processes can be done in as little as 12 days but could also take over six months, depending on the customer’s requests and aircraft’s condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

In 2001 the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, partnered with the Boeing Company to provide Planned/Scheduled Depot Level Maintenance to C-17A Globemaster aircraft.



This partnership with the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, enabled the U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft fleet to accomplish missions worldwide.



“The 562nd AMXS operates in a partnership environment with The Boeing Company,” said Jonathan Tucker, 562nd AMXS deputy director. “The Boeing Company is the product support integrator, and our squadron is contracted to accomplish inspection, modification, maintenance and repair on the C-17 Globemaster.”



The task is to service the more than 270 Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft.



“Our mission is to provide both P/SDLM and unscheduled depot level maintenance requirements as well as selected modifications and field team support for C-17 Globemaster aircraft around the world,” said Tucker. “Since 2001, the 562nd AMXS has provided exceptional warfighter support by delivering quality depot maintenance on time and on cost and to improve support through continuous process improvement, resulting in reduced costs, increased capacity, maintenance standardization and compliance.”



Tucker said the flow of the aircraft is highly scripted, managed and executed to keep flow days down and aircraft availability high.



“The scheduled process of depot maintenance consists of carefully planned steps to receive the aircraft for maintenance, inspect it, to determine what needs to be repaired, perform the repairs and operations checks before painting it and returning it to the home station,” he said. “The planned processes can be done in as little as 12 days but could also take over six months, depending on the customer’s requests and aircraft’s condition.”



Each aircraft has one of four cycles based on the age and configuration of the aircraft.



“Heavy maintenance is a majority of the workload,” said Tucker. “It is performed on the aircraft every six years. Analytical condition inspections are the same, just more of a deeper look at the condition of the airplane for further analysis, and the landing gear gets replaced every 15 years.”



Tucker said the hard work and dedication of the workforce inspires our leaders daily.



“Like the WR-ALC, the 562nd AMXS excels in depot-level industrial capability and the capacity to support peacetime mission-essential maintenance requirements,” he said. “The C-17s that are delivered by the 562nd AMXS leave here and are included in those missions all over the world.”



Tucker said he is honored to be a part of the 562nd mission.



“I am constantly inspired by those around me that know so much, work hard without making excuses, and prioritize our squadron’s mission week in and week out,” he said. “Their commitment is very important as C-17s are relied on today more than ever.



“Whether it is humanitarian relief, rescue-related operations, participating in troop movement, or facilitating the president of the United States, the 562 AMXS mission and delivery of C-17 Globemaster aircraft is very important to the overall Air Force mission.”





Story was originally posted to the Robins Air Force Base website Dec. 14, 2022, and may be found at https://www.robins.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3245520/wr-alc-providing-quality-c-17-globemaster-aircraft-maintenance-to-the-warfighter/