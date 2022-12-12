Anchorage Arrives in Surabaya for CARAT Indonesia

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat | SURABAYA, INDONESIA (Dec. 12, 2022) – Leadership from amphibious transport dock USS...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat | SURABAYA, INDONESIA (Dec. 12, 2022) – Leadership from amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines talk with officers from the Indonesian National Military—Navy (TNI-AL) during a welcome ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022, Dec. 12. CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat) see less | View Image Page

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Dec. 12, 2022) – Amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) arrived in Surabaya, Indonesia, for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 12.



Anchorage is scheduled to participate in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022 with the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) and Marine Corps (KORMAR RI). CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United Sates designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.



In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



“CARAT Indonesia is an opportunity to strengthen our partnership with the Indonesian Navy and Marine Corps,” said Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of Anchorage. “After concluding the shore-phase of this exercise, we will build upon our maritime proficiency in order to promote interoperability and regional security cooperation."



In addition to strengthening Allied relationships through military exercises, information sharing, and training, CARAT Indonesia will incorporate other means for both countries to bond such as a sports exhibition between both countries’ navies.



Sailors and Marines aboard Anchorage will have the opportunity to experience Indonesian culture via visits to local areas in Surabaya and through sightseeing tours.



“I feel that everyone aboard is ecstatic to see the first foreign port visit during this deployment,” said Retail Specialist 2nd Class Codi Richardson. “They’re excited to see [and] experience Indonesia in person.”



Anchorage will continue on its regularly scheduled deployment with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group after departing Surabaya.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.