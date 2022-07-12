Linebacker of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Leon Yang

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leon Yang, a resource advisor assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a resource advisor, Yang analyzes spend plans and consolidates unfunded requirements while providing financial training, guidance and support to unit resource advisors. He is responsible for efficient and effective management and execution of the 36th Maintenance Group commander's $8 million annual theater security package. Yang also drives fund control for budgets received from Air Mobility Command, Installation Mission Support Center and the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency as well as facilitates timely decision support to five group commanders and 18 squadron commanders.



During his first month with the 36 EAMXS, Yang was able to capitalize on the initial budget and earn $1,500 in rebates while developing three courses of action for the 36 MXG’s $278,000 budget. He was further able to streamline government purchase card orders in the group, secure over $9,000 and ensure mission success for the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron while decreasing future airlift requirements.

“When I got here, I hit the ground running and I don’t think I’ve stopped since,” said Yang.



Additionally, Yang has been tackling the 36 MXG government travel card delinquencies, sacking all offenses to less than 30 days and has perfectly lined up their 20 uniform financial reports. In Yang’s short two months with the EAMXS he has proven his work ethic is something to be admired both in office and outside of work.



“My personal philosophy is if I’m not working hard and I’m not putting my 100% forward then those who follow me won’t do the same as well,” said Yang.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Yang!

