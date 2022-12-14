Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASS-2 Marines Stand-In and Move Out

    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss | U.S. Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 conduct a direct air support...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Story

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    In December 2022, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 2 deployed to five dispersed locations across United States Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility to operationally connect unit-level exercises to theater-level exercises. The squadron utilized Direct Air Support Centers (DASC) to connect the exercises due to their high degree of mobility, which allows them to be employed on multiple fronts.

    One DASC deployed on a Marine Aircraft Group 12 KC-130J to support the 7th Air Force and 8th Army’s Large Force Exercise in the Republic of Korea. Within days, another DASC stood up on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, in support of 1st Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment's Stand-In-Force Exercise. Concurrently, MASS-2 established a DASC in the Okinawa Central Training Area, increasing internal, core combat skills to train for Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. They maintained unit readiness by conducting field-unit training, which resulted in twenty-eight positional qualification recommendations.

    MASS-2 demonstrated additional employment concepts and capabilities by pushing out four aviation command and control (AC2) nodes, simultaneously, across Okinawa and Korea. These provided DASC functions to both III Marine Expeditionary Force Stand-In-Force experimentation and U.S. Forces Korea operations. The squadron linked these sites – utilizing long-haul communications – to the center of command in order to maintain situational awareness and perform reporting and battle tacking functions. This wide range of digital capabilities allows their Marines to innovate and improve ground-based AC2 operations for real world operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 20:00
    Story ID: 435134
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASS-2 Marines Stand-In and Move Out, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill
    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill
    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill
    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill
    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill
    MASS-2 Conducts DASC Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT