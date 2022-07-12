Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation, keeping things cool

    Innovation, keeping things cool

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop | U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander, watches as Mark...... read more read more

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 355th Innovation Office, known as Lightning Spark, held a proof-of-concept presentation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022.

    The main focus of the presentation was testing a cooling vest prototype designed to keep Airmen cool while working in high temperatures for extended periods of time.

    “Right now, we're focusing on just the flight line maintainers,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Conrad Nelson, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron lead production superintendent. “The main focus is on their health and safety while working in hot environments and to prevent heat exhaustion.”

    The cooling vest uses dry ice to cool alcohol within a closed-circuit pump system, which is then pumped through the interior of the vest to cool down the wearer’s core.

    “It's going to let the Airman be more comfortable, and therefore, more productive,” said Mark Weitz, Vice President of Strategic Development at Kennon Products. “By making the Airmen more comfortable doing their jobs, it could have a positive effect on morale as well."

    Lightning Spark is always working to come up with new and innovative ways of solving problems for the Airmen of the 355th Wing and DM.

    “I'm really stoked to see these innovation cells happening at bases around the nation and being able to work with them is just fantastic,” said Weitz. “I look forward to working with them and seeing what they come up with so we can work together to help build better products for our warfighters.”

    Kennon and Lightning Spark expect to roll out the first iteration of cooling vests for the Air Force before summer 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:53
    Story ID: 435128
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation, keeping things cool, by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Innovation, keeping things cool
    Innovation, keeping things cool
    Innovation, keeping things cool
    Innovation, keeping things cool

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    cooling vest
    innovation
    Lightning Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT