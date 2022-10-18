Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE

    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | Members of the 17th Force Support Squadron’s ‘Spicy Mustard’ team stand with...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s Fire Department hosted the 17th Annual Fire Muster Challenge, an obstacle course featuring firefighter related activities, as a part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 14. This year marked the 100th annual fire prevention week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:22
    Story ID: 435122
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE
    GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Muster
    competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT