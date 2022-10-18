Goodfellow’s Fire Department hosted the 17th Annual Fire Muster Challenge, an obstacle course featuring firefighter related activities, as a part of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 14. This year marked the 100th annual fire prevention week.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 17:22
|Story ID:
|435122
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GOODFELLOW FIRE DEPARTMENT HOSTS 17TH ANNUAL FIRE MUSTER CHALLENGE, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
