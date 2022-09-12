Team Tyndall hosted the 32nd Annual Golden Age Holiday Party at the Oasis Event Center Dec. 9, 2022. The event was held for military service veterans and residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home located in Panama City and members associated with the Bay County Council on Aging.



This community event honors senior citizen veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and Desert Storm eras. This is the first time since 2017 Tyndall has been able to host the event due to Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do community events like this,” said Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander. “It’s an honor to be a part of this as we start back up some time-honored traditions, especially as we join together for the holidays.”



Approximately 90 individuals attended the event from Tyndall’s local community. This time-honored tradition serves to remember those who came before and to bolster community relations with those invested in the success and continuation of Tyndall’s mission. Attendees enjoyed refreshments and food as well as met with base leadership and Airmen from across the installation. They also danced to music from the 1940s through the 1970s.



“We’d like to thank all our veterans who attended,” Watkins continued. “Thank you for your sacrifice and your courage over the years. You’re a hero to us and thank you for being our legacy. I want to sincerely thank you for all you’ve done for America.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:17 Story ID: 435121 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAFB returns time-honored tradition: Golden Age, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.