Building on the success of one ASU intern: Rafael Mendoza

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing signed a partnership Memorandum of Understanding with Angelo State University, Sept. 30, at the ASU LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, San Angelo, Texas.



The MOU opens opportunities for ASU students to obtain paid internships at Goodfellow, affording them the chance to gain valuable experience through the mentorship of military and civilian professionals.



Rafael Mendoza, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron mechanical engineer intern, began his internship with Goodfellow in 2019 and has pursued a civilian career within the Air Force.



“Most students want an internship, but they are really hard to get,” said Mendoza. “I think that the great relationship between ASU and Goodfellow has made internships viable. My internship gave me the chance to apply the knowledge that I was gaining in school. If you don’t use it, you lose it.”



The internship with Goodfellow allows students to see where they fit not only in the 17th TRW’s mission, but also within the total force.



“I’ve been given a lot of responsibility,” said Mendoza. “I helped design a building for Goodfellow, and now a new fire trainer to help support the teaching of the students at the 312th Training Squadron.



With the program's impact within the 17th CES, the newly signed MOU has expanded to include other units: 17th TRW, 17th Mission Support Group, and 17th Training Group.



“You can say ‘engineers lead the way,’” said Mendoza. “The program originally started with engineering, but with the success that Goodfellow and the interns have both had, the program is now spreading across the base.”

