AMC, partners synchronize on equipment distributions and displacements

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army leaders and experts gathered for the Army Modernization and Equipping Conference Dec. 5-8 at Army Materiel Command headquarters.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general, provided opening remarks for the conference that included hundreds of Army leaders and experts focused on synchronizing equipment distributions and displacements in line with Army priorities and Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model phases.



The conference marked Mohan’s first in his new seat as the AMC deputy commanding general. Prior to arriving at AMC, he commanded Army Sustainment Command, the logistics arm of AMC’s equipping mission, and before that he served as the AMC’s deputy chief of staff for operations and logistics.



During the conference, Army senior leaders emphasized that the Army is in the process of implementing ReARMM and is learning and adjusting to ensure units are ready for ReARMM’s total implementation. The AMEC’s objectives are nested with those set forth in the Army Synchronization and Resourcing Conferences, the Army People Sync Conference and the newly formed Army Future Readiness Conference.



“This is a dynamic environment. Not only are we in the execution of ReARMM, but we also have presidential drawdowns that are impacting everything that we are doing in the Army, from class seven to procurement to munitions,” Mohan said. “Our goal is to confirm 23, lock 24 and planning as far in to 25 as we can.”



To date, the presidential drawdowns have authorized $6.8 billion in equipment and supply support to Ukraine. Equipment that has been delivered by AMC’s Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command includes vessels, trucks, tanks, HIMARS, plus much more.



In support of ReARMM, AMC has continued using its Modernizations and Displacement Repair Sites, which are one-stop shops for Soldiers to divest excess equipment. When equipment is brought to the repair site, Army Sustainment Command personnel displace the equipment through divestiture to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services or lateral transfers to a unit to build equipment readiness.



In its second year, MDRS locations were successful in improving redistribution and divestiture operations Army-wide. The MDRS improved redistribution and divestiture operations Army-wide throughout the year, with units turning in over 7,600 pieces of equipment.



“If supported units take full advantage of MDRS capabilities, it will unburden them from managing excess and allow them to focus on modernization,” said Eric Cowan, AMC G-3 divestiture team lead.



In addition to equipping and modernization discussions, the AMEC addressed topics, including an update on Army Prepositioned Stock, equipment modernization, next generation squad weapon and Army night vision modernization strategy.