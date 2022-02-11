Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November’s Outstanding Performer

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Story by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Codileigh Stone, 21st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron warrior care clinic supervisor, is Space Base Delta 1’s Outstanding Performer for the month of November.

    In the medical clinic, Stone ensures patients are deployment ready and keeps the clinic running smoothly. He enjoys working with and supervising Airmen and finds fulfillment setting others up for success in their USAF career.

    Stone has worked at the 21st Medical Clinic for 5 of the 6 years he has been in the USAF. He is proud to say that he started off at Peterson as an Airman 1st Class and now runs the clinic as a Staff Sgt.

    Stone’s hometown is Grand Junction, Colorado. Stone is currently working towards achieving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Nightingale College and plans to commission in 2023. In his free time, Stone enjoys reading historic and fantasy novels, hiking, fishing and gaming.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November’s Outstanding Performer, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

