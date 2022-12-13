Louisville District and Little Rock District partner to complete Razorback Inn

Courtesy Photo | The Razorback Inn, a new four-story facility, features 250 guest rooms, 20 business...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Razorback Inn, a new four-story facility, features 250 guest rooms, 20 business suites, guest laundry facilities, housekeeping functional spaces, multi-functional lobby, coffee shop, business center, conference rooms, exercise room and restrooms. (Courtesy photo by Jay Fowler) see less | View Image Page

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the delivery of a 136,322-square-foot visiting quarters named the Razorback Inn at Little Rock Air Force Base in Little Rock, Arkansas, Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District and Little Rock District collaborated to complete the new four-story facility, which includes 250 guest rooms, 20 business suites, guest laundry facilities, housekeeping functional spaces, multi-functional lobby, coffee shop, business center, conference rooms, exercise room and restrooms.



The Louisville District partnered with the contractor to overcome challenges brought on by the pandemic and supply chain constraints which developed after the award of the project. Air Force Services, Little Rock AFB and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center were also instrumental in the completion of the project, which was awarded, Aug. 15, 2019.



“The key to this project was partnering,” said Greg Moore, Air Force and Defense Logistics Agency Support Section chief. “The construction effort was a joint collaboration between Louisville District and Little Rock District to deliver the project for AF Services.”



The project, which took more than 300,000 labor hours and valued at around $55 million, was the first visitor quarters that was completed using a new standardized template design for AF Services. The Scott Area Office was asked to partner with Little Rock District due to their successful completion of a visiting quarters project with almost no time and cost growth. Scott AFB Area Engineer Jay Fowler and Lead Construction Control Representative Paul Dierker worked with Little Rock District about one week per month on construction oversight.



“I was proud to be a part of the Little Rock VQ project team, which overcame numerous obstacles throughout the life of the project,” Fowler said. “Through the team’s effort, another quality, first-class facility that will provide a safe and comfortable place for military men and women to stay while at Little Rock AFB was delivered.”