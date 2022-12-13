LRS releases the Kraken

Shortly after taking command of the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Maj. Jose Quintanilla wanted to create a squadron mascot.



“When I got here, I saw other squadrons had a mascot so I wanted the LRS to have one too,” said Quintanilla. “It’s important for units to have an identity.”



The first LRS Mascot Development Committee meeting was held on July 6, 2022. In an effort to get creative juices flowing, Quintanilla opened the floor to anyone who wanted to contribute their ideas. With encouragement from Quintanilla, 17th LRS Vehicle Maintenance General Purpose Mechanic, Mr. Kendanny Stevenson proposed the idea of the LRS Kraken.



“This squadron takes care of so many different aspects of base operations,” said Stevenson. “We facilitate deployments, mobilization, vehicle maintenance, and so much more. LRS is like a Kraken with many different tentacles that hold many different functions.”



Stevenson seized his opportunity to give back and grow the camaraderie and cohesion of the squadron. Stevenson expressed his desire to continuously improve the already strong bonds between the Airmen of LRS. By working alongside community partners, LRS was able to finalize the design of their new mascot.



“We are so grateful a local business known within the San Angelo community, the Angry Cactus, allowed us to use part of their logo,” said Quintanilla.



The Kraken, not only symbolizes the functions and support offered by LRS, but highlights the tightly knit bond of Goodfellow and San Angelo.



“I felt a sense of pride to see our team come together over a common purpose as we strove to grow the unit’s culture together,” said Quintanilla. “I’m proud of the efforts of the LRS Mascot Development Committee in creating a mascot design that is truly indicative of our squadron with strong connections to our wing at Goodfellow and the San Angelo community.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:23 Story ID: 435105 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE , TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS releases the Kraken, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.