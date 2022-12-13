NJROTC Toy Drive Highlights Benjamin Russell High School’s Christmas Spirit

Photo By James Stockman | 221213-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Dec. 13, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School...... read more read more Photo By James Stockman | 221213-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Dec. 13, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School NJROTC Cadets Courtney Burgess, center, and Katherine Taylor, 2nd from right, hand-over toys collected during the unit's annual Christmas Toy Drive to the Tallapoosa County Dept. of Human Resources. which will distribute the toys to underprivileged families throughout the county. (U.S. navy photo by James Stockman) see less | View Image Page

From Benjamin Russell High School NJROTC Public Affairs



ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Dec. 13, 2022) – Benjamin Russell High School (BRHS) Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) concluded its 2nd annual Christmas Toy Drive, Dec. 13.



NJROTC Cadets Courtney Burgess and Katherine Taylor organized the four-week drive that collected nearly 100 toys for underprivileged families throughout Tallapoosa County.



"Cadet Taylor and I are proud to make a difference in Alexander City and the surrounding communities,” said Burgess, a BRHS senior and the unit’s cadet commanding officer. “It is an honor to bring smiles to children, show good citizenship and inspire others to do the same.”



The toys were handed-over to the Tallapoosa County Dept. of Human Resources, which will distribute the gifts to the families they serve.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to get involved in our community, especially during this holiday season,” said Taylor, a BRHS senior and the unit’s cadet operations officer.



Cmdr. (retired) James Stockman, BRHS’s senior naval science instructor, presented Burgess and Taylor with certificates of appreciation and a command coin for organizing the toy drive.



“Community service is a staple of the NJROTC program,” said Stockman. “Cadets Burgess’ and Taylor’s efforts during this toy drive are a shining example of how small actions can make big differences in our hometown communities.”



NJROTC is a citizenship development program, established in 1964, that instills service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment in students in secondary educational institutions. Today, there are more than 600 units at high schools and military academies across the United States including units in Japan and Guam.



Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, oversees the NJROTC program and 98% of all initial accessions training for the Navy, except the officers produced by the U.S. Naval Academy. This includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program with more than 60 units at colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island, and Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes.



For more information about NJROTC, visit www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/NJROTC.



For more news about NSTC, visit www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC.