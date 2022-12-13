NETC Recognizes FY-22 Fourth Quarter Sailors and Civilians of the Quarter

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. –Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced the Junior and Senior Sailors of the Quarter (SOQ) and the Staff Civilians of the Quarter (COQ) for the fourth quarter (4th Qtr.) of fiscal year (FY) 2022.



Electronics Technician 1st Class Justin Thompson, assigned to NETC Site East in Virginia Beach, Va., was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY22 Senior SOQ.



Thompson supervised 13 sailors in the successful resolution of 4,751 service requests supporting 48 learning sites across 12 Department of Defense installations. As baseline team lead, his efforts resulted in the successful build of 35 Naval Nuclear Propulsion information computers for submarine learning facility installations, all while updating, patching and maintaining an additional 34 baseline images, used for the deployment of over 2,400 assets across the Hampton Roads area of responsibility.



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Sharonda McKenzie, also assigned to NETC Site East, was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY22 Junior SOQ.



McKenzie completed daily remediation checks across Non-classified Internet Protocol, Secure Internet Protocol Router Network and Naval Nuclear Propulsion information networks. She also supervised the reimaging of workstations and installation of software patches, which directly contributed to the remediation of vulnerabilities.



Ms. Kelly Looney, a program analyst for Planning, Metrics, Analytics and Future Capabilities branch (N51) in Pensacola, Fla., was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY22 Senior COQ.



She demonstrated exceptional performance coordinating and collaborating across the domain to improve performance outcomes aligned to strategic objectives. Looney completely redesigned the dashboard functionality for domain-wide performance of the MyNavy HR strategic goals using Tableau Software to speed up the process of updates and ensure others could complete updates as necessary.



Mrs. Carla Orr, while serving as the Lead Command Quota Control Program Analyst Supply Chain Operations, Norfolk, Virginia, was selected as NETC’s 4th Qtr. FY22 Junior COQ.



Her scope of responsibility included managing, overseeing, reviewing and processing over 12,560 quota requests, emails, and phone calls; tracking and managing over 30 fleet special convening requests; and coordinating quota management and scheduling with over 60 learning centers and learning sites.



NETC’s mission is to recruit and hire talented civilians, deliver training and education to transform civilians into Sailors, and distribute accession Sailors to the fleet to maximize readiness and ensure mission success; to provide specialized training and educational tools to advance the personal and professional development of Sailors throughout their career; and serve as the sole claimant for individual training and education and as the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on training and education related matters.

