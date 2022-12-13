USS John P. Murtha Conducts Guam Port Call

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | Guam (Dec. 10 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) gets...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | Guam (Dec. 10 2022) Amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) gets underway from Apra Harbor, Guam. Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LPD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk) see less | View Image Page

GUAM (Dec. 10, 2022)- The amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) departed Guam after a scheduled port call, Dec. 10.



"Our port call here in Guam has truly been a pleasure," said Captain Doug Langenberg, John P. Murtha Commanding Officer. "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the wonderful people of the great island of Guam. Thank you for offering your great hospitality to our Navy and Marine Corps team."



Sailors had a number of opportunities to rest and unwind on and off base. In conjunction with Naval Base Guam’s own Morale, Welfare, Recreation (MWR) program, Sailors were granted opportunities and transportation to visit popular local establishments such as restaurants, gyms and beaches all around Guam.



For some, it was more than a port call, it was a homecoming.



Although most people join the Navy to get away from their hometown, I'm truly blessed to be able to sail to my little island in the Pacific,” said Information System Technician 1st Class Jehiel Madrelino. After not seeing my family for many years, I'm thankful for being able to come home and spend time with them. Guam may not be everyone's ideal duty station, but to me it is home. Si Yu'os Ma'ase United State Navy for sailing me home.”



Madrelino is not the only Sailor that has family in Guam.



“I feel very lucky to be afforded the ability to take leave while on deployment,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Katherine Eay. “Every time we go to Guam it’s like a little homecoming and I am very grateful to have this opportunity.”



Port calls are part of the Navy’s routine operations. They allow Sailors an opportunity to decompress from the high demand of life at sea, contributing to the overall mission readiness of the ship.



John P. Murtha departed Guam Dec. 10 to continue operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo Pacific region.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock ships USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.