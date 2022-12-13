LRMC Employee recognized with Star Award

Photo By John Ciccarelli | Arimiyao Yacoubou, a Logistics Supply Systems Analyst at Landstuhl Regional Medical...... read more read more Photo By John Ciccarelli | Arimiyao Yacoubou, a Logistics Supply Systems Analyst at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), was recently recognized by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), for transitioning LRMC and Army Health Clinics from Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS) to a single, web-based application. see less | View Image Page

Arimiyao Yacoubou, a Logistics Supply Systems Analyst at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), was recently recognized by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), for transitioning LRMC and Army Health Clinics from Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (DMLSS) to a single, web-based application.



According to the DHA, while DMLSS has provided excellent medical logistics support for the past 20 years, a technical refresh was needed to improve the user experience and ensure system availability.



Yacoubou, who has worked at LRMC for more than a dozen years, was responsible for the transition of seven geographically separated sites, to the “Amazon-like” LogiCole, which is slated to fully replace DMLSS operations by 2024.



“I establish and approve user accounts, conduct initial and sustainment DMLSS and LogiCole training for LRMC Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) personnel in Germany, Italy, and Belgium to ensure continuity of operations and compliance with DHA policies and procedures,” said Yacoubou, a German National and native of the West African nation, Togo. “The LogiCole program is more user friendly and will streamline processes for customers.”



Since arriving to Germany in 1995, Yacoubou has worked in various positions for the U.S. in Europe, including the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe (USAMMCE) and the now defunct, U.S. Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. His experience managing the logistical demands of the U.S. Army’s medical operations in Europe, spans for years and across technologies, including theater-wide applications, and local accounts.



“Mr. Yacoubou stepped up to learn and complete the necessary requirements for the new DHA Medical Logistics Logicole Program. As a systems access manager for LRMC he is building a local platform to get local users on board with the New Equipment Request (NER) process,” said Sgt. Maj. Christine Collins, senior enlisted leader at DHA, medical logistics. “Additionally, as the DMLSS systems admin, he has worked with multiple locations to make sure that the recent DMLSS upgrade was completed properly and keep locations like Vicenza, Shape and various other MTFs supported by Landstuhl without unnecessary delays to their medical logistics support.”