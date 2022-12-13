FIGHT TONIGHT SPOTLIGHT: Staff Sgt. Karen Raygoza

If you’re leaving the Wolf Pack, you must go through her and her team!



Staff Sgt. Karen Raygoza, 8th Force Support Squadron retentions NCO in charge, works in the career development section of the 8th FSS and leads a small team in all aspects pertaining to processing paperwork for Kunsan Airmen.



“I’m in charge of separations, retirements, extensions, re-enlistments and everything that comes with that,” Raygoza said. “As for me and my team we also draft and update contracts while also helping the Airman transition into the civilian life once they are separating from the military.”



The retentions team also works hand in hand with the outbound team so Airmen can get their orders. Additionally, Raygoza’ s team played a huge role in reducing over 160 case management system (CMS) cases down to only five cases. If the Defense Joint Military Pay System receives an error from the contract, it will send a CMS to the career development team so that they can investigate.



“Our team puts in a lot of hard-working hours,” Raygoza said. “So, I would like to share this recognition with the team. Because accomplishing the mission to get all the Airmen taken care of is a huge team effort.”

