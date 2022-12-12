Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA

    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA

    Photo By Senior Airman Alexander Merchak | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz, right, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster,...... read more read more

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.-- Airmen with the 22nd Airlift Squadron assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, transported a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Nice Cote d’Azur Airport, Nice, France, to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in support of a multinational mission, Oct. 13 - 17, 2022. The international mission led by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), will be the first to survey nearly all water on Earth’s surface.

    The 22nd AS put to use the only C-5C Super Galaxy in the Air Force capable of this mission. This is the sole aircraft able to support the mission due to its enhanced cargo capabilities, according to U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Wilson, 22nd AS C-5 evaluator pilot and aircraft commander.

    “In just under seven weeks, with coordination between NASA and Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales, we were able to develop a plan to safely transport the satellite from France where it was undergoing final assembly and testing to its launch site,” said Wilson. “The timeline for us to depart Travis, arrive in France, onload the SWOT satellite, transport it to Vandenberg, offload and begin movement of the satellite to the pre-launch preparation facility was 88 hours.”

    The modified C-5C carried a total of 138,600 pounds of cargo.

    While there are two C-5Cs with this modification, this is the only one operational as the other C-5C is currently getting a major maintenance and avionics upgrade, according to Wilson.

    International partners from four countries have joined forces to develop SWOT which will be able to provide comprehensive high-definition views of freshwater bodies from space, observe fine details of the ocean’s surface topography and measure how bodies of water change over time.

    The satellite is scheduled for launch December 15, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. For more updates, visit https://swot.jpl.nasa.gov/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 17:41
    Story ID: 435025
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA
    Aircrew delivers U.S.-French satellite for NASA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    NASA
    SWOT
    22AS
    Vandenberg SFB
    CNES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT