Vacation Bible School makes a comeback at YPG

For many kids Vacation Bible School (VBS) is a rite of passage and the memories made there are long lasting. Prior to COVID, Yuma Proving Ground's (YPG) Post Chapel hosted a weeklong VBS, but when group events were cancelled VBS was on that long list. This all changed the weekend of Dec. 10 when YPG's Post Chaplain, Capt. Ryan Pearse and his team brought back VBS. "We got reaction from some of the parents who told myself or my wife Kelly that they absolutely loved it, they want to go back, they had so much fun, and it was a great day," he said.

“I thought it was very successful especially since it’s the first time that we as a unit ministry team (UMT) had done this at YPG. I think for everyone on the UMT it was the first time ever hosting a VBS.”



Pearse was determined to revive VBS even if it was just for one day. The key was all about timing. Pearse had to shorten the days and rescheduled the event once to make sure post residents were not on block leave or in school.



Nearly 30 children ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade participated in the Christmas-themed VBS which included arts and crafts, outdoor fun at the playground, and hot cocoa and cookies. Afterwards many children returned home raving about the good time they had.



“We got reaction from some of the parents who told myself or my wife Kelly that they absolutely loved it, they want to go back, they had so much fun, and it was a great day.”



Pearse adds that this would not have been possible without help from volunteers. About a dozen YPG community members, Travel Camp winter visitors, and youth pitched in to help run the program.



“Programs like this cannot be successful without volunteers. We had adult volunteers and middle school and high school students who came. That was very helpful.”



For those who want more VBS, Chaplain Pearse has good news: His team is working on a summer four-day program, tentatively set for the last week of July.



“This was a nice warm up, we will make some tweaks and adjustments, then great ready for July’s VBS.”



For updates you can visit the Chapel services or follow them on social media @YPG Chapel.