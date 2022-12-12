Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE

Dover Air Force Base conducted a base-wide Force Protection Major Accident Response Exercise (FP MARE) Dec. 6-9, 2022.



The three-day exercise was conducted and evaluated by the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th AW Inspector General office.



“The goal of the exercise is to evaluate Team Dover’s response to threatening events that directly impact the security, health and welfare of the members on the installation,” said Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, 512th AW IG wing readiness exercise coordinator.



Maj. Zackery Williams, 436th AW IG chief of wing exercises, explains(should this be explained?) that these types of exercises also help evaluate the installation’s ability to preserve mission capability while being tested through a variety of challenging scenarios.



“This year's FP MARE tested Team Dover's ability to conduct emergency management and anti-terrorism procedures, Force Protection Condition (FPCON) measures, public health emergencies, fire and emergency services disaster capabilities and chemical attack response,” said Williams.



Department of Defense military installations use FPCON levels to dictate security procedures based on current threats to personnel. Both the 436th and 512th IG offices are responsible for testing the base as an annual requirement to enhance training.



Team Dover Airmen had their situational awareness put to the test through different scenarios including a chemical attack, an unidentified explosive object and an installation breach.



“In all exercises and training events, there are strengths and weaknesses we can identify to learn from,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, 436th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation section chief. “This exercise was no different. We were able to hone in on our strengths and actively grow from our weaknesses.”



During the MARE situations, many base agencies coordinated to ensure proper procedures were followed and the threat to the base was neutralized.



“Readiness, interoperability and teamwork are always at the forefront of Team Dover’s mission set,” said Williams. “The base will continue to hold exercises to ensure operational success and to always stay ready for the fight.”

Date Taken: 12.12.2022 by SrA Faith Barron