Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE

    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE

    Photo By Senior Airman Faith Barron | Tech. Sgt. Tyler Aaby, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, reviews incident...... read more read more

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base conducted a base-wide Force Protection Major Accident Response Exercise (FP MARE) Dec. 6-9, 2022.

    The three-day exercise was conducted and evaluated by the 436th Airlift Wing and 512th AW Inspector General office.

    “The goal of the exercise is to evaluate Team Dover’s response to threatening events that directly impact the security, health and welfare of the members on the installation,” said Master Sgt. Erin Esquer, 512th AW IG wing readiness exercise coordinator.

    Maj. Zackery Williams, 436th AW IG chief of wing exercises, explains(should this be explained?) that these types of exercises also help evaluate the installation’s ability to preserve mission capability while being tested through a variety of challenging scenarios.

    “This year's FP MARE tested Team Dover's ability to conduct emergency management and anti-terrorism procedures, Force Protection Condition (FPCON) measures, public health emergencies, fire and emergency services disaster capabilities and chemical attack response,” said Williams.

    Department of Defense military installations use FPCON levels to dictate security procedures based on current threats to personnel. Both the 436th and 512th IG offices are responsible for testing the base as an annual requirement to enhance training.

    Team Dover Airmen had their situational awareness put to the test through different scenarios including a chemical attack, an unidentified explosive object and an installation breach.

    “In all exercises and training events, there are strengths and weaknesses we can identify to learn from,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, 436th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation section chief. “This exercise was no different. We were able to hone in on our strengths and actively grow from our weaknesses.”

    During the MARE situations, many base agencies coordinated to ensure proper procedures were followed and the threat to the base was neutralized.

    “Readiness, interoperability and teamwork are always at the forefront of Team Dover’s mission set,” said Williams. “The base will continue to hold exercises to ensure operational success and to always stay ready for the fight.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 15:21
    Story ID: 435007
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE, by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE
    Team Dover Airmen showcase readiness during FP MARE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Exercise
    Readiness
    MARE
    innovation
    FP MARE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT