    Photo Essay: Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course training site snow cover at Fort McCoy

    Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course training site snow cover

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A training site for the Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course taught by the Wisconsin Military Academy/426th Regional Training Institute is shown Dec. 9, 2022, covered in fresh snow at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The course is 10 days and 80 hours of training.

    The training particularly helps units prepare for rail movements and rail deployments of equipment and vehicles, of which Fort McCoy is a hub for that kind of that activity traditionally.

    The Wisconsin Military Academy, part of the Wisconsin National Guard, is a longtime tenant organization at the installation.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

