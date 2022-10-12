Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Air Force Exchange Services recognizes Grand Prize Winner from Carlisle Barracks

    Army Air Force Exchange Services recognizes Grand Prize Winner from Carlisle Barracks

    Photo By Curtis Keester | The Army Air Force Exchange Services recognized Elvis Martinez Sr. as the Grand Prize...... read more read more

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Story by Curtis Keester 

    U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

    The Army Air Force Exchange Services recognized Elvis Martinez Sr. as the Grand Prize Sweepstakes Winner of its Exchange Shopping Spree during an award ceremony at the Carlisle Barracks Exchange on December 8, 2022.

    AAFES Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg, Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, and Carlisle Barracks Exchange General Manager Andrew Brooks presented Martinez with a gift card for $5,000 during the ceremony.

    "This is what the holiday season is about," said Molina. "It's about being able to give back to the Community."

    Martinez is a greater Carlisle Barracks Community Member and a Gulf War Veteran who served in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1991.

    With more than 20,000 entries worldwide, the odds of the winner coming from a larger installation are more significant, "so it always warms my heart when it's a Carlisle Barracks," said Rosenberg.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 13:22
    Story ID: 434990
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Air Force Exchange Services recognizes Grand Prize Winner from Carlisle Barracks, by Curtis Keester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Air Force Exchange Services recognizes Grand Prize Winner from Carlisle Barracks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFFES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT