Army Air Force Exchange Services recognizes Grand Prize Winner from Carlisle Barracks

Photo By Curtis Keester | The Army Air Force Exchange Services recognized Elvis Martinez Sr. as the Grand Prize...... read more read more Photo By Curtis Keester | The Army Air Force Exchange Services recognized Elvis Martinez Sr. as the Grand Prize Sweepstakes Winner of its Exchange Shopping Spree during an award ceremony at the Carlisle Barracks Exchange on December 8, 2022. Pictured from left to right, Andrew Brooks, Melanie Morrison, CSM Shauna Addison, Esther González, Elvis Martinez Sr., Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, and Jason Rosenberg. see less | View Image Page

The Army Air Force Exchange Services recognized Elvis Martinez Sr. as the Grand Prize Sweepstakes Winner of its Exchange Shopping Spree during an award ceremony at the Carlisle Barracks Exchange on December 8, 2022.



AAFES Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg, Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Jeannette Molina, and Carlisle Barracks Exchange General Manager Andrew Brooks presented Martinez with a gift card for $5,000 during the ceremony.



"This is what the holiday season is about," said Molina. "It's about being able to give back to the Community."



Martinez is a greater Carlisle Barracks Community Member and a Gulf War Veteran who served in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard and the United States Air Force from 1983 to 1991.



With more than 20,000 entries worldwide, the odds of the winner coming from a larger installation are more significant, "so it always warms my heart when it's a Carlisle Barracks," said Rosenberg.