JSADD restarts their engines this holiday season

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Alcohol may influence your dance moves, but it shouldn’t influence your driving this holiday season.



Joint Services Against Drunk Driving is here this holiday season with the goal of getting all service members home safely to their families.



Volunteers from across the installation come together outside the duty day to ensure their wingmen have a safe mode of transportation after consuming alcohol.



“Joining JSADD has been a great opportunity,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dale Hammons, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal technician. “It feels good to feel like I’m making a difference in the community.”



JSADD is sending volunteers to department holiday parties across the installation to provide a safe alternative mode of transportation for all Department of Defense employees.



Units across the installation can request volunteers for anything from promotion release parties to unit sponsored social events.



“JSADD provides a safe, easy and convenient way for service members to find their way home,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Delbaugh, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of command support staff. “Since the program’s renewal the base has seen a massive reduction in DUIs.”



The program recently partnered with local rideshare organizations widening their reach to encompass the Tampa Bay metropolitan area including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon and Riverview.



This update provides service members with an option of 24/7 security. If plans fall through, DOD employees can call 813-828-RIDE and receive a fully anonymous free ride home from anywhere in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area.



“I do this because I have a kid,” said Delbaugh. “I know that I would do anything to get home to her over the holidays, and I think more people should use this service so they can do the same.”



Make the smart choice this holiday season and utilize the resources available to you. Don’t hesitate to call 813-828-7433 or 813-828-RIDE for assistance.



For more information on JSADD and the resources they offer contact Tech Sgt. Caleb Delbaugh at caleb.delbaugh@us.af.mil or Tech Sgt. Penny Cornell penny.cornell@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.12.2022 13:12 Story ID: 434986 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JSADD restarts their engines this holiday season, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.