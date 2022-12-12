Holiday Helper event unites community in support of military families

Photo By Terrance Bell | Cpl. Amy Maulo, 544th Military Police Detachment, shops with the assistance of Cindy...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Cpl. Amy Maulo, 544th Military Police Detachment, shops with the assistance of Cindy Simerly, wife of Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during the Holiday Helper Association Open House held Dec. 9 at the organization’s toy store. Roughly 20 Soldiers -- with the assistance of Fort Lee command teams -- were provided the opportunity to shop at HHA's toy store during the event. HHA supports the families of more than 400 military active duty members and wounded warriors during the holiday season and beyond. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. -- For the 21st year, a Fort Lee-based organization is supporting disadvantaged wounded warriors and active military members during the holiday season. The Holiday Helper Association hosted its annual open house Friday morning, providing roughly 25 nominated military members opportunities to shop for toys and gifts at its toy store. Present for the event were Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM CSM; Alexis Bowles-Fryar, outreach representative, office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner; and a long list of military and civilian dignitaries. Holiday Helper provides upward of 400 families with food vouchers, stocking stuffers, clothing and gifts as well as toys free of charge during the holiday season and beyond.



Simerly, attending his second such event, said Holiday Helper is more than a holiday season effort but “a 12-month labor of love that involves the entire community.” For more information about Holiday Helper, visit www.holidayhelperassociation.com.