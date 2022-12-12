FORT LEE, Va. -- For the 21st year, a Fort Lee-based organization is supporting disadvantaged wounded warriors and active military members during the holiday season. The Holiday Helper Association hosted its annual open house Friday morning, providing roughly 25 nominated military members opportunities to shop for toys and gifts at its toy store. Present for the event were Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM CSM; Alexis Bowles-Fryar, outreach representative, office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner; and a long list of military and civilian dignitaries. Holiday Helper provides upward of 400 families with food vouchers, stocking stuffers, clothing and gifts as well as toys free of charge during the holiday season and beyond.
Simerly, attending his second such event, said Holiday Helper is more than a holiday season effort but “a 12-month labor of love that involves the entire community.” For more information about Holiday Helper, visit www.holidayhelperassociation.com.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 13:02
|Story ID:
|434983
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Helper event unites community in support of military families, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT