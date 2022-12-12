Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Helper event unites community in support of military families

    12.12.2022

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. -- For the 21st year, a Fort Lee-based organization is supporting disadvantaged wounded warriors and active military members during the holiday season. The Holiday Helper Association hosted its annual open house Friday morning, providing roughly 25 nominated military members opportunities to shop for toys and gifts at its toy store. Present for the event were Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM CSM; Alexis Bowles-Fryar, outreach representative, office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner; and a long list of military and civilian dignitaries. Holiday Helper provides upward of 400 families with food vouchers, stocking stuffers, clothing and gifts as well as toys free of charge during the holiday season and beyond.

    Simerly, attending his second such event, said Holiday Helper is more than a holiday season effort but “a 12-month labor of love that involves the entire community.” For more information about Holiday Helper, visit www.holidayhelperassociation.com.

    This work, Holiday Helper event unites community in support of military families, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

