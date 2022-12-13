174th Attack Wing Officer Recognized for Aiding Fellow Airman Suffering a Medical Condition

Photo By Master Sgt. Barbara Olney | New York Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Anthony Seifert, a member of the 174th Attack...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Barbara Olney | New York Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Anthony Seifert, a member of the 174th Attack Wing, receives the wing's Safety Award from Colonel William McCrink III, 174th Attack Wing commander, during a ceremony on Nov. 30, 2022. Seifert was recognized for his actions that helped to ensure an airman received proper medical attention that prevented long term negative effects for the airman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney) see less | View Image Page

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – New York Air National Guard 2nd Lt. Anthony Seifert, from Dewitt, N.Y., received the 174th Attack Wing Safety Award for thinking quickly to save another Airman’s life on Aug. 11, 2022.



Seifert, assigned to the 174th Logistic Readiness Squadron at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, is the installation deployment officer. He provided immediate first aid to a fellow Airman experiencing a medical crisis and then called for help.



The 174th Attack Wing Safety Award is given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding safety achievement and to provide an incentive for all units to actively participate in the Air National Guard and the 174th Mishap Prevention Program.



“Seifert's quick response and actions helped ensure the Airman received proper medical attention and contributed to minimize potential long-term effects to the member,” Lt. Col. Ernest Lancto, 174th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, said.



The incident began around 6:30 in the morning as both Airmen were out for a morning run. Seifert was chugging along when he saw the Airman struggling on the ground and screaming for help.

The Airman had collapsed from a medical emergency. His name is not being used for privacy issues.



As Seifert approached him, he saw that the Airman was bleeding from his knees and forehead.



Seifert’s immediate response was to make sure he was breathing.

Then he called 911 and within minutes the Base Fire Department and Security Forces responded. They took over first aid and called for an ambulance.



While waiting for medical personnel to arrive on scene, Seifert kept talking and asking the Airman questions. He asked him if he could breathe and what was he feeling.



Along with the bleeding, the Airman’s legs were numb. Seifert then realized the Airman had fallen while running.



Seifert said he knew this was “a delicate situation,” and made note of the answers so he would be able to provide them to medical personnel.

Seifert escorted the man in the ambulance, while contacting the individual’s spouse and squadron leaders.



Seifert stayed with the injured Airman until his spouse arrived at the hospital, and he kept everyone informed on the man’s status.



“I work with this Airman every day and know his personality traits and they were inconsistent,” Seifert said. “He is usually very calm.”

That behavior made it clear something was wrong, he said.



The Airmen was evacuated to a local hospital, treated, and released. He is currently recovering at home.



“Lt Seifert’s quick reactions helped to ensure a difficult situation was rapidly improved, focusing on helping the member and getting aid as quickly as possible, “Col. Michael Adamitis, 174th Mission Support Group commander, said.



“This incident makes you realize how fragile life and to not take life for granted,” Seifert said. “Live every day.”