136th Airlift Wing celebrates 75 years of service

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas — As the end of 2022 draws near, the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard, commemorates its 75th anniversary year by remembering the distinguished history and heritage of its seven decades of Citizen Airmen ready and willing to respond to our nation’s call.



Throughout its 75 years of operation, the 136th AW has played a significant role in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Global War on Terrorism. The wing has also helped closer to home, deploying needed personnel and equipment to fellow Texans in times of need, such as relief during natural disasters including Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Operation Lone Star.



“While we are honored to celebrate this milestone, we can only claim a small portion of this success,” said Col. Matthew Groves, 136th Airlift Wing commander. “We are celebrating the collective and sustained efforts of generations of Airmen who came before us. It was their dedication, focus and sacrifice that created a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”



Born into combat during the peak of WWII, the 136th AW’s history began May 24, 1943, with the formation of the 368th Fighter Group. Flying the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter-bombers, the group provided air operations support for the landings in Normandy and marshaled roads, vehicles and gun partitions during the Battle of the Bulge. After Victory in Europe Day, the group served for another year supporting the United States Air Forces in Europe before it was deactivated in Germany August 20, 1943.



The very next day, it was redesignated as the 136th Fighter Group and assigned to the new Texas Air National Guard. The group was extended federal recognition January 27, 1947, officially marking the beginning of the 136th’s legacy.



Since its constitution, the wing has continued to evolve in name and mission into the 136th Airlift Wing of today. During the Korean Conflict in the 1950s, the 136th Fighter Bomber Wing earned a good reputation for air-to-air battles flying the F-84 by fighting off enemy MiG-15 aircraft while escorting B-53 heavy bombers on a strike. After the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in the 1990s, 136th Tactical Airlift Wing members provided active duty support to Operations DESERT SHIELD and DESERT STORM, earning distinction as the first Air National Guard unit to be activated during the Persian Gulf War. Following the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the 136th Airlift Wing deployed two C-130H aircraft and 175 Airmen to support OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM and went on to maintain partial mobilization in support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM for the next three years. During this multi-year deployment, the 136th AW moved more than 50,000 passengers and 6,500 tons of cargo on 3,700 sorties.



Not only has the 136th AW been vital to operations around the globe, but it has also activated time and again to support the citizens of Texas and its neighbors in times of need. During times of natural disaster, the wing provides humanitarian relief efforts such as evacuations, food and water supply, and search and rescue operations. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, almost all wing personnel at home station were activated and helped evacuate more than 35,000 people from the Superdome. In 2017, the 136th AW executed its first-ever 100 percent activation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, staging 19 ANG C-130s to move 355 tons of cargo and 1,200 evacuees.



In the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the 136th AW activated nearly 400 Airmen, helping to administer more than 600,000 vaccines and distribute more than 61 million meals. The wing continues to support Texas’ Operation Lone Star, deploying more than 200 members during the first rotation to provide critical relief to United States Customs and Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wing also fosters alliances with Chile, Czech Republic and Egypt through the State Partnership Program, conducting military-to-military engagements to leverage whole-of-society relationships in support of defense security goals.



Throughout its 75-year tenure, the 136th AW has flown the F-84, F-86, KC-97, and various models of the C-130. At present, the wing plays a crucial role in executing missions for cargo transportation, search and rescue, and emergency response.



“The Citizen Airmen of the 136th Airlift Wing have long demonstrated the unmatched strength, versatility, capability and reliability of the C-130 Hercules,” said Rod McLean, Lockheed Martin Air Mobility and Maritime Missions vice president and general manager. “The Air National Guard is defined by its commitment to being ‘Always Ready, Always There,’ and the 136th AW exemplifies this motto in its commitment to serving the people of Texas, the United States and the world for 75 years and counting.”



Today’s 136th AW continues the legacy from those long-ago missions by supporting its community, state and nation as duty calls. The 75th anniversary year is also celebrated with other significant milestones for the 136th AW in 2022, including the arrival of the wing’s new C-130J Super Hercules fleet and surpassing 200,000 Class-A mishap-free flying hours. The wing also announced its plans to stand up the ANG’s newest aeromedical evacuation squadron, which will expand the medical evacuation capabilities of the wing.



“I’m proud and honored to be a part of a dynamic wing that strives to increase mission capabilities and become better equipped to serve Texas and the nation,” said Capt. Jennifer Martinez, 136th Medical Group. “I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the new aeromedical evacuation squadron and be able to support them in whatever way we can.”



The 136th AW includes more than 1,000 Airmen as a part of the Texas Military Department. Texas Citizen Airmen have supported tactical airlift missions throughout the unit’s history — at home, across the nation and around the world — executing missions with dedication, professionalism, and above all, selfless service.



Happy 75th Anniversary, 136th Airlift Wing!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.12.2022 12:13 Story ID: 434973 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 136th Airlift Wing celebrates 75 years of service, by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.