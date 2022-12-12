Teamwork leads to successful end-of-fiscal-year for Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support

Photo By Seaman Ryan McFarlane | 151207-N-IN729-039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 7, 2015) Personnel Specialist Seaman Joseph...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ryan McFarlane | 151207-N-IN729-039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 7, 2015) Personnel Specialist Seaman Joseph Tribuzio, from Nyack, N.Y., uses a cash counter in the disbursing office aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan McFarlane/Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support completed a successful end to the fiscal year 2022, overcoming challenges and succeeding in properly executing its obligation authority.



In fiscal year 2022 the contracting department had the challenge of awarding increased contractual actions and the team more than succeeded. Despite this challenge, NAVSUP WSS obligated or spent, 99.54 percent of its funds by Sept. 30, according to Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Okonak, NAVSUP WSS director of acquisition policy.



That’s important because funding needs to be obligated by the end of the year, and without fully executing the plan, missions on the front line may be impacted, according to Angela Monaghan, NAVSUP WSS deputy comptroller for aviation.



“It’s also important to ensure money is being obligated within a lead time of customer need. Just like in a personal budget, there are always more requirements than funding which drives the need for prioritization,” said Monaghan. “In addition, funding needs to be available for emergent requirements. Many people could spend a two-week paycheck in a week, but it’s important they don’t do that.”



“Ensuring the money is executed accurately and in a timely manner leads to optimized readiness and enables the Sailors operating on the front line having what they need to fight tonight,” Monaghan said.



Financial management in the federal government also comes with its own challenges. Contracting awards, administers or terminates a contract and obligates the government for payment, while the comptroller department ensures the funding is executed in accordance with financial regulations for the right purpose, at the right time, and for the right amount.



“We have quite a few rules and regulations we need to follow,” Monaghan said. “There are checks and balances to all of this… before contracting obligates the money it’s our job to ensure the money gets spent from the proper funds, subsequently is paid properly, and accounted for. It sounds easy, but it’s not.”



The successful fiscal year took multiple departments working together according to both Monaghan and Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP WSS director of contracts. “At the onset of fiscal year 2022, we knew we had a monumental undertaking ahead of us, but we also knew our team was ready for the challenge and poised to deliver…and deliver they did. They were agile, resilient, and I could not be more proud of what they accomplished,” said Hill.



“It’s all about having a great team; the team gets all the credit,” said Monaghan.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



