USU Winter Talent Show Brings Meaning, Connects Students to Empathy

Photo By Ian Neligh | The Apollo Society, the Uniformed Services University's (USU) student-led music group, hosted the annual Winter Talent Show in the school's Sanford Auditorium on Dec. 8. According to the talent show's organizers, the goal of the annual event is to offer a creative opportunity for the entire USU community.

From the 1980s’ Norwegian pop band A-ha’s “Take on Me” to the classic Bing Crosby crooning staple “White Christmas” — students, faculty, and staff shared their musical talents during the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Winter Talent Show on Dec. 8.



The Apollo Society, the university’s student-led music group, hosted the annual event in the school’s Sanford Auditorium. The talent show brought a host of performers showcasing works ranging from composer Taktakishvili to Beyoncé.



Army 2nd Lt. Annie Lee, one of the Apollo Society’s three presidents, said their goal was to host an event the entire community could participate in.



“This year, we had students and faculty perform classical music, pop songs, original songs on a variety of instruments - wind, string, percussion, vocal, you name it all - as well as the Apollo Society and the Dermatones, USU’s a cappella group, perform large ensemble music,” Lee said. “We even have a student perform Chinese yo-yo!”



Fellow Apollo Society president and Air Force 2nd Lt. Jinbum Dupont said an important aspect of art is the reception to it and being able to share it with others.



“This talent show provides that opportunity for members of this community who have a talent or hobby that they have been cultivating to finally share it with everyone, and it’s really cool to see these talents that our fellow colleagues and coworkers have,” Dupont said. “This event also provides just a little bit of change to the constant rhythm of working and studying, so we hope it gives our community a little change in scenery to have fun and experience something refreshing.”



Apollo Society’s third president Army 2nd Lt. Brandon Hillery said he hoped the performers got to experience indulging in their talents and sharing their abilities outside of medicine.



“By preparing for the talent show and practicing their act, they get to take a break from studying and foster the aspects of themselves that make them unique,” Hillery said. “I hope that the audience got to experience the passion that the performers have towards their talents while learning about the abilities that their peers and community members have.”



Lee added they wanted to thank the USU community for providing a platform on which they could hold events such as the talent show.



“We hope that this tradition will continue for many years to come,” Lee said.

Apollo’s Society’s faculty adviser Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jeanmarie Rey (pictured above), assistant professor of Family Medicine and the Reflective Practice course director, opened the talent show by stressing to the audience the importance of creating opportunities for art and creativity in medical schools so students remain connected to their empathy.



“I just hope this is an opportunity for all of you to really reconnect with what gives you joy and meaning and that you never lose touch with that along your journey,” said Rey.