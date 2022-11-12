Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Dec. 9, 2022, during daily...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters Dec. 9, 2022, during daily operations in a snow storm at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The installation received several inches of snow Dec. 9, causing a winter weather advisory to be placed for the post.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2022 21:16
    Story ID: 434928
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy
    Fresh snow and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    snow storm
    American Flag
    Fort McCoy
    snow and flag scenes
    snow in Wisconsin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT