Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Recognizes Its First Junior Officer of the Year

Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 announced the first recipient of its Junior Officer of the Year Award, Dec. 8, 2022. Lt. Molly “Dish” McGuckin, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, earned recognition as the most outstanding first-tour junior officer, and earned a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her selection. The award recognizes first-tour junior officers who best demonstrate the leadership attributes of integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness.



“Lt. McGuckin is an unparalleled choice for our first Junior Officer of the Year Award,” said Capt. Thomas Bodine, commander, CVW-7. “Dish exemplifies the high-caliber personal and professional excellence we look for in outstanding leaders. She serves as a high benchmark for all who follow in her path.”



McGuckin, currently the assistant operations officer for HSC-5, has been selected to attend the “SEAWOLF” Seahawk Weapons and Tactics Instructor course at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.



“Lt. McGuckin embodies the fighting spirit of the helicopter sea combat community,” said Cmdr. Erik Gustafson, commanding officer of HSC-5. “She is an exemplary role model and a selfless leader. I’m proud to serve with her.”



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON 26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of HSC-5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



