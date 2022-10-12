Surpassing the Standard

The Navy is always changing and evolving to better answer the nations call. The newest tool the Navy is implementing to improve combat capability and mission readiness is the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS) 3D, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is the first ship in the fleet to test the system during it’s sustainment exercise (SUSTEX) underway period, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 11. MRTS 3D is a software program that reduces training times, operational risks and costs while enabling Sailors to train directly to personal qualification standards (PQS).



“You can think of MRTS as a high end, interactive gaming system which allows Sailors to perform tasks on specific systems, which gives them training on equipment they’re using each day on the ship,” said Cmdr. Roger Phelps, the Naval Education Training Command (NETC) Ready Relevancy Learning (RRL) program manager. “This also allows for them to receive initial, refresher or advancement training on systems, components, or procedures they don’t see very often or may have never seen.”



Any Sailor onboard Abraham Lincoln will be able to receive in-depth training developed continuously on the ship. This is especially beneficial to Sailors looking to receive qualifications outside their rating.



“A great example is the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), the software now available to Lincoln Sailors will allow those who work on the system to study and prepare for their advancement exams”, said Phelps. “The software will greatly enhance flight deck familiarization for new Sailors and assist them in earning their qualifications.”



A single MRTS 3D hardware trainer can shift between multiple software simulation applications within minutes. This capability enables a training command to use a single hardware device to give photo-realistic, virtual training on a variety of different systems. MRTS 3D trainers are used both in Sailor pipeline courses and in pre-deployment team training.

After the instructor sets up a training scenario, such as maintenance on a jet engine, faults can be inserted at any stage for Sailors to fix during the maintenance. The student follows shipboard procedures, interacting with the simulation through LCD monitors to return the system to full operational capacity.



“This is especially important during shipboard maintenance periods when critical systems are not operational or are removed from the ship,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Heft, the training officer onboard Abraham Lincoln. “MRTS 3D will allow us to develop and maintain higher levels of knowledge which will keep greater momentum through maintenance availability and into deployment.”



Abraham Lincoln is the ready aircraft carrier in the Pacific region and is on standby to step up to any issue that arises. With the installation of MRTS 3D, Sailors will have the opportunity to build their knowledge on evolutions which would otherwise require them to be at-sea, giving them the practice and confidence to act safely and effectively when underway.

“MRTS 3D will modernize the individual Sailor training and improve Sailor performance,” said Phelps. “Ultimately, getting Sailors qualified and working as a team while increasing their opportunities to access information will absolutely enhance mission readiness.”



The system was developed by Naval Air Warfare Systems Command Training Systems Division (NAWC TSD), who is developing training simulations for the Navy and other services. This is the first evolution to get the training products out of shore-based training facilities and onboard an aircraft carrier. Since MRTS 3D has been made available to the crew, Sailors have welcomed the new training tool with open arms.



“MRTS 3D was able to show me a dangerous casualty and allowed me to practice addressing it without any risk to myself,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman John Sullivan, a Sailor currently undergoing MRTS training. “It creates a safe learning environment that impress all the important decisions we make at our watch station, and lets us make mistakes and learn with no risk to the ship and crew.”



The end goal is to make MRTS 3D technology available to all Sailors. There are efforts underway with various other stakeholders to identify the shore infrastructure and other information support capabilities needed to reach the desired end-state of RRL, which is modernized, on-demand, fleet responsive learning that is available to anyone, anywhere, at any time.



The ongoing collaboration between NETC and Abraham Lincoln to enhance the quality and accessibility of training enables the newly developed content to be delivered where it’s needed most. With the new MERTS system aboard Abraham Lincoln, the knowledge and skills necessary to maximize Navy mission readiness will be utilized to compete and win across the spectrum of conflict.

