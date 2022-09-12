Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Niagara Port Dawgs load firetruck for community in need

    C-17 prepares to close ramp after loading firetruck

    Photo By 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow | A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. prepares to close its...... read more read more

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Air transportation specialists, or port dawgs, of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron and loadmasters of the 301st Airlift Squadron loaded a firetruck and a portable water reserve tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, on Dec. 9, 2022, to be donated to La Ciénaga, Dominican Republic.

    La Ciénaga is a municipality of Baharona Province with an estimated population of about 9,000 people who are without a local emergency fire protection service. Firefighters without Borders, a non-profit organization based in Ontario, Canada, made the request to transport the 6,600-pound pumper firetruck through the U.S. Transportation Command's Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program.

    Firefighters without Borders said they plan to send a team of instructors to the Dominican Republic to help deliver the equipment to La Ciénaga and will provide basic firefighting, auto extraction and rescue training to their community.

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Miller, 30th Aerial Port Squadron Manager, says it's assignments like these that put special meaning into the equipment they deliver.

    "We've been supporting Denton for years, but this one was special because of the time of the year," said Miller. "It's just awesome to be able to put that much effort into preparing and loading this equipment and to know it's going to a community that can use it."

    But 30 APS's effort is not just in the spirit of giving this holiday season. The Denton Program builds essential relationships with partner squadrons around the globe and gives invaluable on-the-job training for their airmen. These are essential in meeting one of Lt. Gen. John Healy's expectations he gave to all Reserve Citizen Airmen when he assumed command of the Air Force Reserve in August--to always be ready.

    And with a land, load and takeoff time of less than 45 minutes, it's safe to say NFARS's port dawgs have Healy's expectation locked in.

    The Denton Program was designed to help NGOs deliver goods, like this firetruck, to developing nations in an effort to ease human suffering. Learn more about the program and how organizations can submit an application for transport at https://www.ustranscom.mil/mov/denton.cfm

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2022 08:17
    Story ID: 434900
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niagara Port Dawgs load firetruck for community in need, by 1st Lt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Firetruck loaded onto C-17
    Aerial porter drives firetruck onto C-17
    Firetruck being loaded onto a C-17
    Aerial port specialists aboard a C-17
    Reserve airmen tie down firetruck aboard C-17
    Loadmasters tie down firetruck on C-17
    Aerial porter ties down firetruck aboard C-17
    Firetruck chained to C-17 for transport
    Aerial porter secures firefighting equipment on C-17
    Aerial porters tie down a firetruck to a C-17
    Aerial porter ties down firetruck to a C-17
    C-17 prepares to close ramp after loading firetruck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transport
    Airlift
    Firetruck
    Firefighters
    Cargo
    Denton
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT