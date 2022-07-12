USS Decatur Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance



By Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich, Unit Public Affairs Representative, USS Decatur (DDG 73)



PACIFIC OCEAN (December 7, 2022) —The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) commemorated Pearl Harbor Day with a memorial ceremony recognizing the valor of lives lost and dedication of a piece of the USS Arizona to be displayed onboard permanently.



On the morning December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor Naval Base. Several ships were sunk and 2,403 lives were lost on that day, including the entirety of the USS Arizona and nearly all her crew. In 1994, the day became commemorated as a national holiday.



The memorial service started with an opening speech and prayer by Lt. Richard Cho, U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps, from Detroit, Mich followed by the dedication of the artifact by Lt.j.g Travis Seger from Victoria, Texas. Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Richard Jimenez from El Paso, Texas, addressed the crew on the importance of Pearl Harbor Day and using it as a force to embolden the Navy's fighting spirit.



"We are the living lineage of everyone who fought and died that day," Cmdr. Jimenez said, “And we share the legacy of those Bold and Daring Navy Sailors that refused defeat, adapted and secured victory in the Pacific.”



Ultimately, the attack would lead to the United States’ entry into World War II and the large-scale Pacific campaign that followed. After four years of combat, Japan finally surrendered onboard the USS Missouri on August 8, 1941. A great amount of the credit for Japan’s eventual collapse was due to the overwhelming effort and sacrifice of American Sailors and Marines.



The piece of the Arizona was dedicated on the 80th anniversary of the attack on December 7, 2021. It was presented exactly one year after its dedication and will hang proudly in the passageways of USS Decatur as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice of those who have come before.



“Today represents one of the best attributes of our country, of the Navy, and of those men and women. You can take your best shot at us, but in the end, we will prevail. It is a reminder to stay vigilant and stay ready."



Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations.



For more information about USS Decatur, please visit http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg73/Pages/default.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/USS-Decatur-153483414672248/.

