FORT SILL, Okla. (Dec. 9, 2022) — Marking the completion of another successful deployment to the Republic of Korea, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment “Mission Ready” uncased its colors in front of family, friends and fellow Soldiers Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

During the nine-month deployment, the battalion integrated with the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, where they operated as the ready battery. The team also executed multiple live fire exercises while honing their warfighting skills with weapons qualification and physical fitness, said 75th Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. David Norris.

The “Mission Ready” Soldiers marched proudly into the Rinehart Fitness Center amid thunderous applause, cheers and waving posters, including one with the sentiment, “Welcome Home Daddy,” held by 1-year-old Zachary McGee, son to Sgt. Chris McGee.

Sayen McGee, Sgt McGee’s wife, said her husband deployed when their son was only three months old.

“Today is just a lot of emotions,” said McGee. “Zachary is basically meeting his father again for the first time. It’s just a lot of emotions and happiness. It’s been nine months and words can’t describe what we’re feeling at this moment.”

Norris welcomed the battalion back and offered his congratulations on a successful deployment before releasing the Soldiers to their loved ones.

“Welcome home, Mission Ready team,” said Norris. “You don’t know how good it feels to see those colors unfurled over American soil again.”

The uncasing of the colors is an Army tradition that symbolizes the return of a unit to its home installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2022 Date Posted: 12.09.2022 16:51 Story ID: 434886 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Mission Ready’ team returns home to Fort Sill, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.