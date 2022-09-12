12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) hosts 2022 CENTAM-CARIB Conference

“This conference is just one of the many ways that we engage and work together throughout the year, but it is the only one that brings all the stakeholders of the region together in one place; and that makes this a truly special event.”, said Maj. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, Air Forces Southern Commander.



Throughout the conference participants discussed crucial topics in an open forum to promote cross communication and key feedback from other participants. Topics ranged from transnational criminal organizations and remote piloted aircraft employment in humanitarian aid and disaster response situations to the women, peace and security initiative. The conference also allotted time for separate Central American and Caribbean Air Chief panels, where a guided discussion helped highlight the successes and difficulties the countries had across a broad range of subjects.



Following the panels, participants were transported to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where a geo-strategic event showcased a Tactical Combat Casualty Care scenario, the A-10 Warthog Demonstration Team and more capabilities in the 355th Wing’s arsenal.



The third day of the conference had our Senior Enlisted Leaders break away from the larger group to tour various enlisted led facilities at Davis-Monthan AFB. This highlighted the critical roles our enlisted force plays in today's military.



“Investment in a professional enlisted corps requires sustained education and integration at all levels…”, CMSgt Dennis Fuselier, Air Forces Southern Command Chief explained. “Approximately 80-percent of the U.S. Air Force and international air forces are enlisted Airmen… We must seize every opportunity available to invest in our most valuable resource… our people”.



This year's 13 participating partner nations were Barbados, Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama and Suriname.

