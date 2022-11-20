Sailor participates in NFL Salute to Service Game

Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs



PITTSBURGH - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Malique Graham, a Navy Special Operations and Special Warfare (NSO/NSW) scout assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, ran the U.S. Navy Flag onto the field, during the player introductions at the Pittsburgh Steelers Salute to Service game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals November 20.



“I'm just thankful for the opportunity,” Graham said. “It was nice of the Steelers to do that. Obviously it shows they care about service members in the community.”



Running onto the gridiron at Acrisure Stadium was familiar territory for Graham in more ways than one. The 6-foot-6 former high school football player, played defensive end and tight end at San Benito High School in San Benito, Texas. Graham has also participated in multiple televised events as a color guard member during his time in Pittsburgh. Each branch of the military was represented during the game.



“I think it's definitely a sense of pride to put on a uniform every day as a representation of not only the country, but yourself so I do that with a sense of honor, because it means something to me.”



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland.

