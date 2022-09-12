Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RV lot open for service

    RV lot open for service

    Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Willis | The first customer of the newly finished recreational vehicle lot pulls in to park his...... read more read more

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s newly completed recreational vehicle lot on the southeastern side of the base opens today. The RV lot is available to McConnell’s military members, veterans and Department of Defense civilian employees.

    The 22nd CES had 7,000 cubic yards of asphalt millings from the ongoing runway renovation that was used to complete the RV lot. Using asphalt millings instead of new asphalt allowed the 22nd CES to cut costs by $567,600.

    Base members now have a 55% storage increase compared to the old RV lot. The lot is available for both short and long-term vehicle parking and can accommodate 130 RVs. The new RV lot will be a cheaper option than the average off-base rate. The funds from the lot will be reinvested into McConnell.

    "The RV lot has the potential to significantly increase non-appropriated funds for the base, which can be put into other programs that can benefit Airmen and their families,” said 1st Lt. John Nachtigall, 22nd CES Program Manager. “Plus, having a secure place where people can store their RV or trailer will also be a huge benefit (for the members)."

    The funding generated from the RV lot will also go towards the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund.

    “The project will positively impact the MWRF by an estimated $44,000 annually,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Islava, 22nd CES pavement and equipment non-commissioned officer in charge.

    To reserve a slot at the RV lot, call Outdoor Recreations at (316) 759-4435.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 14:38
    Story ID: 434867
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RV lot open for service, by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    RV lot open for service
    RV lot open for service
    RV lot open for service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    RV
    22ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT