RV lot open for service

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s newly completed recreational vehicle lot on the southeastern side of the base opens today. The RV lot is available to McConnell’s military members, veterans and Department of Defense civilian employees.



The 22nd CES had 7,000 cubic yards of asphalt millings from the ongoing runway renovation that was used to complete the RV lot. Using asphalt millings instead of new asphalt allowed the 22nd CES to cut costs by $567,600.



Base members now have a 55% storage increase compared to the old RV lot. The lot is available for both short and long-term vehicle parking and can accommodate 130 RVs. The new RV lot will be a cheaper option than the average off-base rate. The funds from the lot will be reinvested into McConnell.



"The RV lot has the potential to significantly increase non-appropriated funds for the base, which can be put into other programs that can benefit Airmen and their families,” said 1st Lt. John Nachtigall, 22nd CES Program Manager. “Plus, having a secure place where people can store their RV or trailer will also be a huge benefit (for the members)."



The funding generated from the RV lot will also go towards the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fund.



“The project will positively impact the MWRF by an estimated $44,000 annually,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Islava, 22nd CES pavement and equipment non-commissioned officer in charge.



To reserve a slot at the RV lot, call Outdoor Recreations at (316) 759-4435.

