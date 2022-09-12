AFDW command team visits JBAB

Photo By Airman Bill Guilliam | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, commander of the Air Force District of...... read more read more Photo By Airman Bill Guilliam | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson, commander of the Air Force District of Washington, speaks during an all-call at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 8, 2022. Jackson highlighted the importance of the mission set of JBAB, which includes the unique role the base serves in supporting more than 70 mission partners spanning multiple military services and federal agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bill Guilliam) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel D. Jackson, commander of the Air Force District of Washington and Chief Master Sgt. Leon O. Calloway, command chief for AFDW, visited Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 8, 2022.



The AFDW command team met with Airmen across the 11th Wing and JBAB to listen and learn about current and future changes, as well as various initiatives undertaken by the wing and its mission partners. The visit included stops at the 316th Medical Squadron, 794th Communications Squadron, Furnari Hall Dormitories, Stewart Education Center and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.



This visit was Jackson’s first since the base reached full operational capability in October 2022 and he noted the importance of the historic milestone.



“The impact JBAB has reaches far beyond the 11th Wing’s missions,” said Jackson. “There are very important mission partners on JBAB…reaching FOC helps enable all of those missions, worldwide.”



JBAB has a diverse and demanding mission set due to the unique area of operation, to include the Air Force’s contingency, ceremonial and operational support functions in the National Capital Region and worldwide.



“Support is like air,” said Jackson. “You don’t even notice it unless it’s gone. That’s what JBAB does. We support our partners so they can focus on their missions.”



Since the lead service transfer from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Air Force in October 2020, the 11th Wing has proactively strengthened and prioritized readiness, development, and partnerships with key mission partners on the installation and in the local community.



"It's always great when senior leaders visit, especially our very own AFDW commander, and can see firsthand all the great work the members of our Flock are accomplishing," said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine "Cat" Logan, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing. "Gen. Jackson was able to meet members of our wing and hear directly from them all the priorities and improvements we're working here on JBAB. From our master plan for dormitory renovations and deployment readiness, to professional development, worldwide mission analysis, and Honor Guard improvements, we're continually working to make sure our Airmen are ready professionally while maintaining a great quality of life."



Along with the opportunity to see how JBAB efforts are aligning with the AFDW’s vision of “Ready Airmen, Renowned for Excellence, Worldwide,” the command team concluded the visit with an all-call to speak with and take questions from Airmen and civilian personnel. During the all-call, Jackson and Calloway shared their visions for AFDW and JBAB, and shared their stances on topics such as leadership, followership and expectations moving forward.





Jackson and Calloway stressed the importance of excellence in Airmen at every level and the need to build highly skilled, knowledgeable, and dependable leaders who provide resilient responses to all situations.





“At this base, it is truly a worldwide mission,” said Jackson. “If we don’t do our job here at Bolling, there are wingmen and partners other places who aren’t able to do their jobs, so it’s important for Airmen to bring it back every single day to being excellent, doing their jobs and enabling that worldwide mission.”



During their visit, Jackson and Calloway recognized several individual Airmen for their extraordinary contributions to mission success, emphasizing the impact outstanding Airmen have on the force.



Jackson concluded by expressing his gratitude for the Airmen across JBAB, saying, “I am so glad that JBAB has Airmen that come to work every day and try to make it better. The mission here is important and sometimes we need to focus on why we joined and what we're here to do. I'm confident in the leadership on JBAB and know they are leading their Airmen every single day to do the mission, and I'm just so proud and excited to be a part of that.”