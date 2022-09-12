U.S. Army 20th CBRNE Command hosts German CBRN Defense commander visit

Photo By Marshall Mason | (From the left) Command Chief Warrant Jesse Deberry, Lt. Col. Mario Gobel, Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | (From the left) Command Chief Warrant Jesse Deberry, Lt. Col. Mario Gobel, Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Col. Stephan Saalow and Col. Brant D. Hoskins stand together in the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters Atrium, Dec. 7. The two commands exchanged command briefs and discussed training exercises that support building partnership capacity opportunities. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, hosted Col. Stephan Saalow, the commander of the German CBRN Defense Command, at the 20th headquarters, Dec. 7.



Lt. Col. Mario Gobel, the German liaison to the U.S. Army Military Police and CBRN School on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, accompanied Saalow during the visit.



The two commanders exchanged command briefs and discussed training exercises that support building partnership capacity opportunities.



In addition to commanding the German CBRN Defense Command, Col. Saalow serves as the Chairman of the Framework Nations Concept (FNC) Cluster CBRN Protection, a group of nations that work together voluntarily to maintain, consolidate and improve current capability areas. The FNC facilitates the development of qualified CBRN defense capabilities for NATO defense planning and operations.



The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the Active-Duty Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA), five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



These capabilities reside on 19 bases in 16 states, led by Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians who take on the world’s most dangerous CBRNE hazards in support of military operations and civil authorities.



The 20th CBRNE Command also regularly trains with the German Armed Forces and other allies around the world.