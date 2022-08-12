Senior Commander highlights Redstone teamwork

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Redstone Arsenal’s Senior Commander updated the local community on the installation’s current initiatives and achievements over the past year, highlighting the key to Redstone’s success – teamwork.



“This is my fourth assignment at Redstone Arsenal and I am proud to be back working with this great team of professionals and as a part of the community,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Redstone senior commander and Army Materiel Command deputy to the commanding general. “Talk about a place with opportunity, I first came here in 1989 as a second lieutenant and each time I have returned I have been blown away by the exponential growth and progress that has taken place, it has really put Huntsville on the map as a wonderful place to live, work and play.”



Mohan gave keynote remarks at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Redstone Update, Dec. 8 at the Von Braun Center to a lunch crowd of nearly 700 community and business leaders. The purpose of the annual event is for Redstone leaders to update the community on what is happening on the installation, providing a look behind the gates. For Mohan, who was promoted a week prior, the event was his first in the community as senior commander and gave him an opportunity to introduce himself and layout his plans for Redstone’s strategic path.



“We will continue to evolve, as a Federal Center of Excellence with our diverse and synergistic missions involving space, logistics, research and intelligence operations, it is these four core competencies that make this installation one of the best in the world,” said Mohan. “To ensure Redstone stays on the path for success, I will focus on four lines of effort that are designed to ensure we are prepared to meet our global mission.”



Those lines of effort are, recruiting and maintaining a 21st century workforce; continued synergistic growth on the installation; ensuring a high quality of life for the Redstone workforce and families; and providing security and response to ensure safety of those on the installation.



Mohan remarked that across the Army, Redstone has a reputation for being one of the best places to live and in previous assignments, as Mohan worked as a senior commander, he would look to this area for solutions to installation problems.



“Multiple times I told the garrison to find out how are Huntsville and Redstone doing things, and the power of that success and that reputation comes from teamwork,” he said. “Unlike many other Army installations, we aren’t in the back forty, we sit right in the middle of this community, connected to everything. So, as we have grown so has the Tennessee Valley and I am confident that will continue.”



Mohan’s comments followed a morning full of updates provided by fellow Redstone leaders including NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, the FBI, the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and the Space and Missile Defense Command, as well as a panel on the Materiel Enterprise and Redstone’s Support to Ukraine. The morning speakers also highlighted the importance of the team aspect to Team Redstone.



“The word team nails it, we are a proud part of this Federal Center of Excellence,” said Deputy Assistant Director Drew Watts, FBI Finance and Facilities Division. “The Army has provided us with approximately 1,100 acres of secure land collocated with other agencies providing synergies and allowing for collaboration. Partnerships are the keystone for holding up our future capabilities and that keystone is you. It takes a team and that’s what we have here as Team Redstone.”

