304th MI BN graduates Basic Officer Leader Course students at Veterans Memorial Park

Courtesy Photo | The 304th Military Intelligence Battalion graduated 45 students, to include National...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 304th Military Intelligence Battalion graduated 45 students, to include National Guard, Reserve, and international officers, from the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista, Dec. 8. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Haley Sohasky, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion) see less | View Image Page

by 2nd Lt. Haley Sohasky, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The 304th Military Intelligence Battalion graduated 45 students, to include National Guard, Reserve, and international officers, from the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course (MIBOLC) during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista, Dec. 8.



Guest speaker, retired Col. Bridget Rourke, highlighted several essential qualities for those serving in the military intelligence field. She addressed the graduates and provided them with three priorities they should have as an officer: mission, people, and yourself.



Rourke said all three priorities are important, but so is knowing the order in which you should place them.



“Your mission, that’s easy. You give your Soldiers purpose, direction, and meaning, and then you execute,” she said. “You have a lot of responsibility to take care of other people. You will live a life of sacrifice. You are here because you have strong hearts, strong minds, and strong bodies.”



A blessing, she said, that not everyone is fortunate enough to have. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” but she also reminded them of the importance of taking care of themselves.



Not only was Rourke the guest speaker, but she is also the parent of graduate 2nd Lt. Mary Armstrong.



Armstrong mentioned that in her time at BOLC she made lifelong friends and is eager to move onto her next steps in her career as military intelligence officer.



“It was very meaningful to have my mom as the guest speaker – and even more meaningful that my classmates voted for her,” she said. “She’s been an inspiration to me and it’s exciting to have her be a part of my career path.”



After leaving Fort Huachuca, Armstrong will be assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. She is excited to lead soldiers and put into practice all that she has learned so far in her career.



Students graduated at Veterans Memorial Park to help foster relationships between Fort Huachuca and the Sierra Vista community. Sierra Vista has been home to the U.S. Army Center of Intelligence since 1971 and has provided a location for both permanent party and students assigned to Fort Huachuca to become intelligence professionals equipped to meet the needs of our modern military.



Hiegel said that executing a graduation off the installation, and in the center of town, has never been done before by his company.



“Veteran’s Park in Sierra Vista provided a great opportunity to increase our company’s community outreach efforts and awareness to the community,” he said. “Moreover, it allowed the students and their families to be part of someone new and allowed the community to witness the event as well.”



MIBOLC is a 16-week professional military education course designed to integrate newly commissioned lieutenants into the Army’s Military Intelligence Corps. To become leaders, students’ progress through four phases of training: common core, pre-deployment, deter/offense/defense, and consolidated gains.



Following graduation, each student is prepared to assume the duties and responsibilities of an intelligence officer at the battalion or brigade level and will go on to join service members on military installations across the world.



The graduates received the MOS 35A, All Source Intelligence Officer, the first of many milestones they will accomplish as a military intelligence professional.