304th MI BN completes STX with BOLC students to enable intelligence collection, maneuver operations

Courtesy Photo | Students in Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course with Charlie Company, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, completed a situational training exercise at Urban Ops Site-South, Dec. 7. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Haley Sohasky, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion)

by 2nd Lt. Haley Sohasky, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Students in Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leader Course (MIBOLC) with Charlie Company, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, completed a situational training exercise, or STX, at Urban Ops Site-South, Dec. 7.



“These MIBOLC STX lanes were a great opportunity for our lieutenants to get out of the classroom and into the field and experience the application of the intelligence process driving operations – in this case employing small unit tactics,” said Col. Brendon Dever, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade commander. “It was also good for our future intelligence leaders to see creative ways to plan and execute tough, realistic training using resources that will be available to them at the company and battalion level – something I hope they will take with them as they head to their first unit of assignment.”

For military intelligence officers, this is integral training as the intelligence they provide in future operational environments will drive maneuver operations.



“Most commissioning sources do tactical lanes with a focus only on infantry tactics, not how any of the other branches of the Army play a role in supporting operations,” said 2nd Lt. Coner McCormick, MIBOLC student. “There was a clear difference in expectations here, as second lieutenants, compared to commissioning sources as we were given the OPORD and intelligence reports and expected to complete the operation with no other help or guidance.



The STX is a one-day exercise where students are expected to complete a dismounted patrol through a field adjacent to a mock village, they are responsible for securing. This takes place while under simulated fire and smoke to create a realistic scenario.



This is the second execution of what is becoming a quarterly exercise and provides students the ability to get out of the classroom and work on basic Soldier skills, in addition to what is being taught within the academic curriculum. A tactical environment tests their ability to execute troop leading procedures through the planning and leading of platoon movements.



“For our second iteration of MIBOLC STX lanes, we’ve introduced MILES [Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System] gear to increase the effectiveness of the training scenario,” said Cpt. Neil Hiegel, C Co., 304th MI BN commander.



Hiegel considers opportunities like this to be valuable to the students as they prepare to join units across the Army.



“Utilizing MILES gear in a TRADOC environment, such as MIBOLC, allows the students to get familiar with the gear prior to PCSing to their first duty station,” he said. “The army training centers such as JRTC/NTC utilize this equipment, and most graduates from MIBOLC will train at these centers in the near future.”



More photos can be found at the Fort Huachuca Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/us_army_fort_huachuca/albums/72177720304338574