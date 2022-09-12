Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Stephen Dunning

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we

remember U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Stephen J. Dunning, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force member.



Dunning arrived at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1999.



His first Military Occupational Specialty was Air Traffic Control Communications technician. He served with units in Futenma, Okinawa, Japan and Yuma, Arizona.



In 2004, Dunning transferred to Keesler as a Test Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment repair technician. He completed TMDE School as Honor Graduate in December of 2004 and was transferred to Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan.



In April of 2006, Dunning was transferred back to Keesler for duty as an instructor at the TMDE School. He spent two years teaching at Keesler before making a move to Explosive Ordinance Disposal in March of 2008.



Dunning graduated from EOD School in May of 2009 and was

transferred to 9th Engineer Support Battalion, EOD Company, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.



In April 2010, Staff Sergeant Dunning deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and again in September 2011 where he eventually gave the ultimate sacrifice.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

